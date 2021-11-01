India vs New Zealand: Pakistanis troll India with hilarious memes

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Nov 1, 2021
Cricket is in the blood of the subcontinent and we Pakistanis and Indians are very much emotional when it comes to cricket matches. In the last night match of India vs New Zealand, India lost the battle with very poor performance. Soon after New Zealand won the match, Pakistani fans couldn’t help but troll India on Twitter with hilarious memes.

India’s much-trumpeted batsmen flopped for the second time after a 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan, reaching only 110-7 after New Zealand chose to bowl. Daryl Mitchell (49) and captain Kane Williamson (33 not out) eased New Zealand to 111-2 in 14.3 overs in a lopsided Group 2 game.

Zain thought that the Indians will not accept the India Team after losing the game. So, here is a PIA plane to take the Indian team to Pakistan.

Humna made this more hilarious by swapping the Face of Empire with Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Azhar made it funnier by saying that Indian’s run even could not beat the oil prices.

Another Twitter user took a movie clip that hilariously described how India is losing its position in Semi-Finals.

Another Twitter user thinks there’s a need for some introspection. The picture he attached is super funny.

Another Twitter user shares a funny picture revealing how happy are Pakistanis right now.

Ayesha portrays in a very funny way that India is the first team to kick out of the T20WC.

Shiraz thinks Indian right-wing influencers are having a ball at the moment.

Moiz thinks India is now afraid of the Afghanistan team.

Another Twitter user shows how Pakistanis are celebrating India’s defeat in a funny way.

Another fan was happy at the change of fortunes of Pakistani cricket fans compared to the Indians.

Sarmad shares that the journey of India in WC is the smallest one.

Ahmad Ullah was on the point with India’s place in the tournament.

