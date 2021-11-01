India vs New Zealand: Pakistanis troll India with hilarious memes

Cricket is in the blood of the subcontinent and we Pakistanis and Indians are very much emotional when it comes to cricket matches. In the last night match of India vs New Zealand, India lost the battle with very poor performance. Soon after New Zealand won the match, Pakistani fans couldn’t help but troll India on Twitter with hilarious memes.

India’s much-trumpeted batsmen flopped for the second time after a 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan, reaching only 110-7 after New Zealand chose to bowl. Daryl Mitchell (49) and captain Kane Williamson (33 not out) eased New Zealand to 111-2 in 14.3 overs in a lopsided Group 2 game.

Zain thought that the Indians will not accept the India Team after losing the game. So, here is a PIA plane to take the Indian team to Pakistan.

Special PIA plane waiting in UAE to bring back Indian team to Pakistan. Shami to travel in frequent flyer's business class. pic.twitter.com/lVjXxjdmsM — Zain Raza (@smzrz) October 31, 2021

Humna made this more hilarious by swapping the Face of Empire with Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Azhar made it funnier by saying that Indian’s run even could not beat the oil prices.

Another Twitter user took a movie clip that hilariously described how India is losing its position in Semi-Finals.

Another Twitter user thinks there’s a need for some introspection. The picture he attached is super funny.

Big introspection needed after such a horrible show 👇🏼#IndiaVsNewZealand pic.twitter.com/PRQkj2kDrR — Kashif (@KK_6923) October 31, 2021

Another Twitter user shares a funny picture revealing how happy are Pakistanis right now.

Pakistani fans right now 🤣🤣#IndiaVsNewZealand pic.twitter.com/MMW8QtlxyT — S U N E E L -K H A T R I🇵🇰 (@suneelkhatri26) October 31, 2021

Ayesha portrays in a very funny way that India is the first team to kick out of the T20WC.

India is the first team to qualify for Mumbai airport.#IndiaVsNewZealand pic.twitter.com/NOA4n0RrFK — Ayesha (@Turr_Jaaa) October 31, 2021

Shiraz thinks Indian right-wing influencers are having a ball at the moment.

Moiz thinks India is now afraid of the Afghanistan team.

Another Twitter user shows how Pakistanis are celebrating India’s defeat in a funny way.

Another fan was happy at the change of fortunes of Pakistani cricket fans compared to the Indians.

Pakistani fans to India and New Zealand right now 😂😂#IndiaVsNewZealand pic.twitter.com/07Amce16zs — Aleeeyyy. (@iam_aleeraza) October 31, 2021

Sarmad shares that the journey of India in WC is the smallest one.

Ahmad Ullah was on the point with India’s place in the tournament.

