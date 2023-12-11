Indian Government Suppressing Voices of Kashmiris on Social Media – Source

There are some nations in the world, including Kashmir, that, over the past few decades, have been subjected to repression by state authorities. In yet another move, the incumbent Indian government has enforced Section 144 in multiple districts of Indian-occupied Kashmir, as per a source. It is restricting the rights of local citizens to voice protests on social media. Some see this action as a try to suppress the Kashmiri self-determination movement.

Furthermore, the Indian police stations in Occupied Kashmir have issued warnings, declaring that citizens who share content on social media deemed anti-state will be regarded as terrorists under the enforced Section 144. The District Magistrate of Baramulla has officially invoked Section 144, making it a legal offense for citizens to campaign on social media platforms or share posts and tweets against the Indian government and police.

The imposition of Section 144 has raised concerns among human rights proponents, who argue that these steps violate the basic right to freedom of expression. Analysts see this as part of a broader strategy by the Modi government to hide its alleged suppression of human rights in occupied Kashmir from the international community.

Moreover, a video message has also surfaced from the Indian police in Kashmir, showing their readiness to handle citizens who post tweets or videos on social media criticizing the Modi government. This reinforces the rising concerns regarding the restriction of civil liberties and the right to self-determination for the citizens of Kashmir.

