ARY is one of the leading television networks in Pakistan. It has also gained much popularity in recent times as it was the sole TV network that supported Imran Khan led PTI political party. Today, a shocking report revealed that some Indian hackers targeted the ARY Digital YouTube channel. The YouTube channel was hacked for a while as a result of this incident. However, it was successfully retrieved from Indian hackers after some time.

Indian Hackers Allegedly Attack ARY Digital YouTube Channel

According to the ARY administration,

The YouTube channel was hacked by Indian hackers for some time, during which the Indian hackers also tried to harass, but the YouTube channel was recovered promptly.

It is worth noting that the cyber attack on Pakistan’s largest data center, administered by the FBR, occurred on August 14, the country’s independence day. Afterward, FBR presented a report to the finance minister regarding the cyberattack based on technical inputs and initial findings.

About ARY:

The Pakistani TV network ARY Digital can be watched in Pakistan, the Middle East, North America, and Europe. It comes under the ARY Group of Companies which is a holding company based in Dubai. There are a number of channels (ARY News, ARY Digital, ARY Sports, etc.) that are operating under the network, and each one has its own focus. Since its inception in December 2000, ARY Digital has come a long way in meeting the needs of South Asians for entertainment. Because of its great content, ARY Network has risen to the top and become the first choice for viewers. The uplink teleport station for ARY Nerwork is Samacom, an uplink provider based in the UAE.

