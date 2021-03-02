Indian Hackers Could Infect Pakistani Users with Malware Through Fake Apps- NITB Warns

The National Information Technology Board (NITB) has warned Pakistani users of an Indian malware, “Hackshaw,”. Through a tweet, NITB warns that fake versions of popular apps such as Signal, Babble, TeleChatty & Filos could be tainted with Indian malware ‘Hawkshaw’ and used to carry out phishing attacks.

NITB said in a tweet,

Links to fake Apps including Signals, Babble, TeleChatty & Filos tainted with Indian-based malware ‘Hawkshaw’ Don’t download any untrusted APP or APK from open source web links. Kindly download such Apps from Google Play Store or Apple Store only.

An American security company, “Lookout,” has also revealed that Indian hackers are involved in cyber-espionage with the permission of Modi’s government. The report also claimed that the hackers are spying on Pakistani citizens. It also mentioned two other malware known as Sunbird and Hornbill distributed to the targets through fake Android apps.

The highly active cyber-espionage entity known as SideWinder has been plaguing governments and enterprises since 2012. Just recently, Indian hackers have also hacked Pakistan’s Railway computer system.

Some of the most common and easy techniques used by hackers include using fake apps, social engineering tactics, and phishing. So, it is a necessary step to be aware and does not use fake apps from third-party. The easiest and secure platforms to download the original apps are Google Play Store and Apple Store.

