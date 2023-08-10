Indian Media Propaganda: Nuh Communal Violence Linked to Pakistani Involvement via WhatsApp Groups

A few days ago, a vicious communal clash was witnessed in the Nuh district of Haryana, India. The violent clash took place between a group of young men and a Vishwa Hindu Parishad religious procession, resulting in six deaths and over 20 injured police officers. The conflict started when a group stopped VHP’s procession, leading to stone pelting and vehicle damage. The violence extended to nearby areas, prompting a number of arrests and FIRs.

Indian media is now trying to put the blame on Pakistan for its alleged involvement in these communal clashes. They are disseminating propaganda that around 12 social media groups traced to Pakistan played a key role in the Nuh clashes. According to the local police, the groups being run on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and Telegram with thousands of followers from across the Mewat region of Haryana and Rajasthan, were allegedly propagating hatred via daily broadcasts. In this regard, Nuh SP Narendra Bijarnia said,

Social media accounts being run from Pakistan are under the scanner for instigating the flare-up in Nuh. Though a majority of these have deleted the chats, we are trying to retrieve the data. We have recovered videos of clashes from these accounts, which helped us identify the suspects.

Indian Authorities should avoid this baseless approach of always targeting Pakistan behind any mishap happening in their country. Communal violence is not a new thing in India as we have seen many such instances in the recent past including Assam eviction violence, Shivamogga riots, Kanpur violence, Ranchi violence, and many more.

