Indian Muslim Women Again Listed for Auction on App

Once again, the privacy of 100 Indian Muslim women was compromised as their photos went up for auction in an app. The auction was named “Bulli Bai” of the day which is slang used for women in India. Previously, the deal was named Sulli deals. Initially, the first girl to find herself in this online auction on January 1st was Quratulain Rehbar who is a journalist from Indian-administered Kashmir. Her photo was used without her permission on this app and she was not alone. there were other prominent women who were Muslim

The wife of the sitting judge of Delhi high court who is also a prominent actress, Shabana Azmi was also there along with multiple journalists, activists, and politicians were displayed on the app. Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai was not spared and her images were also used.

After last year’s Sulli Deals, which came to light in July, the Bulli Bai was another such scandal that came up in less than a year to degrade Muslim women.

Last year I wrote about how muslim women’s pictures were auctioned online where women felt haunted and humiliated. Today, after a year seeing my own picture in another trend #bullideals, besides other muslim womens’, makes me feel utmost disgusting. https://t.co/AE0N1sInE2 — Quratulain Rehbar (@ainulrhbr) January 1, 2022

Since there was no real sale involved through this app, the intent behind this app was to degrade and humiliate Muslim women.

Bulli Bai was an open-source app that was hosted on the web platform GitHub. Since the incident is reported, the app is taken down.

This is indeed a humiliating incident and should have taken place if the defaulters of the Sulli deals would have been punished. Indian Police and authorities need to take strict action to stop such incidents from happening again.

You Might be Interested in: The first Muslim lifestyle and marketplace App