An X (formerly Twitter) account operating under the name “Balochistan Army” has recently come under scrutiny because the person behind it is not a Pakistani or a member of the Baloch community, but rather an Indian national. The account has been actively spreading anti-Pakistan propaganda on X. It has 67,000 followers and falsely portrays itself as a voice for the Baloch people.

Indian National Behind ‘Balochistan Army’ Account Spreading Anti-Pakistan Propaganda on X

Despite claiming to represent the people of Balochistan and fighting for their rights, the operator of the account is reportedly a member of a Hindutva group from the Indian state of Bihar. By impersonating a Baloch activist, the account has been pushing a narrative aimed at discrediting Pakistan on issues related to its southwestern province, Balochistan.

The exposure of the account’s true origin highlights the growing problem of disinformation and propaganda campaigns carried out through social media platforms. By presenting itself as an insider account from within Pakistan, it misled thousands of users and attempted to influence public opinion both within the region and internationally.

This case is a stark reminder of how digital platforms can misguide you. People are using social media platforms to spread misinformation about political objectives, especially in regions already facing complex geopolitical tensions. It also underscores the importance of verifying the authenticity of sources that claim to represent marginalised or conflict-affected communities.

The account in question can be accessed here. It is a prominent example of how online manipulation used to serve nationalistic and ideological agendas.

As concerns around online disinformation grow globally, this revelation calls for stricter measures by social media platforms to ensure transparency, prevent impersonation, and protect users from coordinated misinformation efforts.

See Also: Cybersecurity in the Age of Inclusive Digital Transformation