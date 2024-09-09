Indian News Agency Sues Netflix Over Unauthorized Content Use

The Indian news agency ANI has filed a lawsuit against Netflix and the producers of the Indian series “IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack,” alleging unauthorized use of ANI content. The series, which depicts the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines flight 814, has been at the center of controversy since its release.

ANI’s lawyer stated that four episodes of the series contain ANI content that was used without proper permission. The news agency is seeking the removal of these episodes from the platform.

The series has faced criticism from social media users and members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party for its portrayal of the hijackers. Critics argue that the show incorrectly depicted the hijackers as Hindus with Hindu names, when in reality they were Muslims.

In response to the criticism, Netflix added new disclaimers to the series last week. The company clarified that the code names used in the show were accurate and reflected those used during the actual hijacking incident.

The lawsuit filed by ANI raises important questions about copyright infringement and the use of news content in fictional works. It remains to be seen how Netflix and the producers will respond to the allegations and whether the disputed episodes will be removed from the platform.