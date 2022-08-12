Indian Social Media pages linked to Anti-Army campaign EXPOSED!

A joint investigation team formed by the Pakistani government has identified 774 social media accounts responsible for the majority of the false accusations and smear Anti-Army campaign with many of them operating from both India and within the country.

The discoveries came at a meeting of the committee called by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to get an update on the case’s progress, according to sources.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crimes Wing (CCW) also notified the Ministry of the case’s progress.

Similarly, the team disclosed that about 90 people who had been shortlisted over the course of the investigations were being extensively investigated.

The news comes amid a continuing internet smear Anti-Army campaign fueling conjecture about the recent chopper crash that killed six army soldiers in Lasbela.

After similar charges reverberated from certain political groups who raged against the military, the conspiracy hypothesis took root.

During the meeting on Wednesday, sources revealed that the Interior Ministry expressed satisfaction with the inquiry and directed the probe committee to follow a “zero-tolerance policy.”

According to the information minister, there is no threat to journalists in the country, and such claims are part of an international conspiracy to tarnish Pakistan.