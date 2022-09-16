Indian Software used in E-Cabinet Portal: PM Seeks Report from MoiTT

Recently, a strange thing has surfaced regarding the most prestigious body of the government which is the federal government. A source recently unraveled that an Indian company’s software was used for the E-cabinet portal. In its backlash, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has instructed the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom to deliver a report regarding the installation of the Mobile Device Management (MDM) solution developed by an Indian company on the tablets provided to federal cabinet members.

As per the sources, the Prime Minister, while on a foreign trip, ordered the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom and the cabinet division to provide a report on the revalidation of the e-cabinet system to prevent any data loss. Earlier on Wednesday, the source also claimed that sensitive information of the country’s highest decision-making body, the Federal Cabinet, is at risk due to the launch of MDM software to operate the E-Cabinet portal.

The government of Pakistan had placed a ban on Indian-made goods; nevertheless, in this instance, the NITB allegedly showed contempt by purchasing MDM solutions from an Indian company, despite the fact that a similar product was previously accessible on the worldwide market.

The source further entails that since April 2021, the e-cabinet system has been utilizing software from an Indian business. NITB lacks the credentials to purchase a yearly subscription for the Indian software. A former employee of NITB who was a third-party HR resource and left the board back in August 2021 has the authority to renew the annual subscription or change the credentials.

Notably, the Cabinet’s portal is exclusively utilized for the submission of executive summaries to Cabinet members. After revalidating the e-cabinet system, MoiTT first deemed the platform’s credentials to be acceptable, according to sources.

Previously, NTISB, a department attached to the cabinet division, audited the e-cabinet software system. However, there is an urgent need for a comprehensive independent third-party audit of this Indian company’s solution to revalidate that there is no possibility of a backdoor in the system if it is not replaced.

According to sources, hackers seek to breach official websites on a daily basis, and they recently succeeded in hacking the Export Development Fund (EDF) website of the Ministry of Commerce, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and the National Bank of Pakistan, among others.

The E-cabinet system is saving the government of Pakistan millions of rupees annually, according to sources. However, there is a need to invest more in information security in light of rising cyber security risks and to protect the sensitive data of the country’s highest forum.

