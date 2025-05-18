Indian Travel Vlogger Jyoti Malhotra Arrested Over Alleged Pakistan Links

In a major development, Indian police have arrested several individuals from Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi over alleged links to Pakistan. One of the most talked-about names in this case is Jyoti Malhotra, a popular travel vlogger, arrested from Haryana.

Jyoti Malhotra, also known as Travel With Jo on YouTube, has over the years gained a loyal following. She is known for her engaging travel videos, including those from her visits to Pakistan. The 33-year-old vlogger from Hisar was arrested under the Official Secrets Act of 1923. Indian media claims she was “transmitting sensitive information to Pakistani operatives.”

According to reports, Malhotra had visited Pakistan twice in the past two years. She had also shared videos of her trips to religious sites like Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and Gurdwara Panja Sahib. These videos were posted on her YouTube channel, the latest one in March 2025. The FIR alleges that she came into contact with a Pakistani operative during this period.

Her father has denied all accusations. He says Jyoti was simply creating travel content and is now being falsely implicated. He also mentioned that she had no involvement in any illegal activity.

Alongside Malhotra, five other people were arrested. These include a university professor, a security guard, and a few civilians. Reports say they were allegedly receiving instructions or money from Pakistani contacts. One of them, Arman from Haryana’s Nuh district, is accused of providing Indian SIM cards and transferring funds on behalf of Pakistani handlers.

Two other women, Guzala from Punjab and her friend Banu Nasreena, were also named in the case. They had reportedly received Pakistani visas just last month.

The news has sparked outrage and concern among journalists and rights activists, both in India and Pakistan. Many believe that Jyoti Malhotra is being targeted unfairly. Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir defended her on social media, saying that spies don’t create public videos. “She was simply documenting her trip for YouTube,” he wrote.

Another journalist, Ammara Ahmed, called for a fair trial and proper legal representation for Malhotra. Ailia Zehra questioned the nature of the accusations, asking, “What state secrets could a YouTuber possibly have?” Podcaster Shehzad Ghias Shaikh added that the case sends a chilling message — that any Indian content creator engaging with Pakistan may face severe consequences.

While tensions between India and Pakistan remain high after a recent military standoff, critics say targeting creators like Jyoti Malhotra only harms cultural exchange and free speech.

As of now, the case is ongoing, and Jyoti Malhotra remains in police custody. Supporters hope that she gets a chance to prove her innocence and continue her work as a travel vlogger without fear.