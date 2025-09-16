India’s Top Secret Documents on the Kashmir Issue Hacked, Up for Sale on Dark Web

In a shocking cyber-espionage incident, hackers have compromised highly classified Indian government documents and are now selling them on the dark web. The breach has exposed sensitive diplomatic cables from India’s Permanent Mission in Geneva, revealing covert strategies involving Pakistan and operations tied to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

The listing, discovered on a notorious underground marketplace, was posted by a user operating under the alias DarkForums Member. The hacker demanded $5,000 in cryptocurrency — including Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Monero — for the full data set.

“The data included can be used by enemies and competitors of India. Make it good,” the hacker wrote in their post, openly taunting Indian authorities.

According to the sale listing, the stolen files include:

Top-secret diplomatic documents marked “SECRET / REL TO GOI”

Maps and diagrams detailing operational areas

Lists of sensitive imports and countries that could be used to apply diplomatic pressure

Instructions for covert operations aimed at influencing global forums

A sample document attached to the post provides a glimpse into the severity of the breach — and it is deeply alarming.

Inside the Leaked Cable

The leaked file, dated September 2, 2023, is a classified diplomatic cable sent from the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva to India’s External Affairs Ministry (MEA) in New Delhi. The subject line reads: “Tasking and Narrative Shaping: Interaction with UKPNP Nodes Ahead of UNHRC.”

The document outlines India’s plans to shape narratives and influence discussions at the upcoming UNHRC session. Key revelations include:

Mobilization of Networks in PoK

The cable directs operatives to activate networks across Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PoK) to “regain visible space” in the political landscape through civic grievance campaigns. Local contacts were instructed to collect petitions, testimonies, and photographic proof of social and economic hardships, especially linked to electricity bills.

This evidence was intended to be presented during the UNHRC session to amplify criticism of Pakistan. Coordinated Street Protests

Plans were laid out for street-level demonstrations in PoK, particularly over electricity price hikes. These protests were to be synchronized with media coverage and NGO campaigns in Geneva.

Side events, NGO corridors, and press stakeouts were mentioned as platforms to amplify unrest internationally. Coalition-Building Among Minority Groups

The document calls for discreet engagement with Sindhi, Baloch, and Pashtun factions to create a broader coalition of voices against Pakistan. This support would include logistics, lodging, placards, and careful management of public appearances to hide direct links to Indian agencies. Covert Funding Channels

The cable references complaints from contacts about funding shortages and directs that future tranches be distributed through “friendly fronts” in a cashless, untraceable manner. This method was designed to maintain plausible deniability while supporting operations. Strict Security Measures

The document lays out strong operational security (OPSEC) protocols: No photography near mission sites

Devices to be quarantined during meetings

Small-group movements after dark to avoid detection

Strictly encrypted communications and secure relays

The cable ends with an “Action Requested” note, seeking approval for NGO introductions and urgent clearance of micro-funding for these operations.

Experts warn that the leak could severely damage India’s diplomatic standing, particularly because the documents directly reference Kashmir, a highly sensitive and contentious issue between India and Pakistan.

“If verified, this leak is catastrophic,” said a Geneva-based cybersecurity expert.

“It exposes strategies to influence international narratives and reveals covert funding channels. Rivals could use this to mount a diplomatic offensive against India.”

The revelations may also strain relations with global partners who value transparency at forums like the UNHRC. With tensions already high in South Asia, the exposure of such plans risks inflaming regional rivalries.

The fact that these documents are being openly auctioned on the dark web is especially concerning.

The hacker’s message suggests that if no buyer comes forward quickly, additional documents may be leaked publicly, escalating the crisis further.

The post’s professional tone and the sophistication of the breach suggest a coordinated cyberattack, possibly involving state-backed actors.

Indian Government’s Response

As of now, India’s Ministry of External Affairs has not issued a formal statement. However, senior officials, speaking anonymously, confirmed that top intelligence and cybersecurity teams are investigating the breach.

“We are working to determine the authenticity of the documents and identify the point of compromise,” one official said. “If these files are genuine, it is one of the most serious breaches India has faced.”

Authorities are also examining whether insider involvement played a role, given the level of access required to obtain such sensitive files.

The timing of this leak could not be worse for India, which is actively seeking greater influence on the world stage, including its push for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

Analysts warn that hostile states could exploit the material to undermine India’s credibility, especially on human rights and foreign policy. If verified, these documents could become a powerful weapon in international diplomacy, potentially reshaping discussions at the UN and beyond.

