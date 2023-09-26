inDrive Accelerates Growth, Expanding to Five New Cities in Pakistan

In a move set to redefine the transportation landscape, inDrive, Pakistan’s leading ride-hailing service, is thrilled to announce its expansion into five new cities, including Larkana, Kāmoke, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, and Okara. This strategic expansion is a testament to inDrive’s commitment to providing seamless, convenient, and reliable mobility solutions to an even broader audience across the country.

With this expansion, inDrive is poised to transform the way residents of these cities travel, work, and explore. The inclusion of Larkana, Kāmoke, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, and Okara in the inDrive network reflects the company’s dedication to bringing innovative transportation options to both urban centers and suburban areas. The launch of inDrive in these cities marks a significant milestone, further solidifying the company’s position as the go-to choice for modern, efficient, and budget-friendly mobility.

“We are excited to extend the convenience and reliability of inDrive to residents of Larkana, Kāmoke, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, and Okara,” said Mr.Hasan Qureshi, Senior Business Representative at inDrive. “Our mission is to redefine transportation by providing safe, affordable, and accessible rides to everyone. With this expansion, we are not only enhancing the commuting experience, but also contributing to the economic growth and empowerment of these communities.”

inDrive Expands into Five New Cities

“Our new service offers city residents the convenience of accessing transport from their homes, eliminating the need to venture out in search of it. Both drivers and passengers stand to gain significant benefits, including time saved and the elimination of challenges associated with street hailing. This service addresses issues such as locating rides during odd hours like early mornings or late nights,” stated Sidra Kiran – PR Manager inDrive. She further added, “inDrive ride-hailing presents numerous benefits to drivers in small cities, including flexible opportunities, reduced unemployment, supplemental income, enhanced community connection, and positive contributions to the local economy.”

The launch of inDrive in these cities brings a range of benefits to both riders and driver-partners. Residents will enjoy the ease of booking rides through the user-friendly inDrive app, with access to a fleet of vehicles driven by registered drivers. Drivers, in turn, will have the opportunity to tap into a reliable source of income and flexible working hours through the platform, contributing to their financial independence. Now, drivers do not need to spend their time driving around the streets waiting for orders and burning their fuel. Instead, they can accept offers or negotiate the price for the ride through the inDrive app in one click.

inDrive: Seamless Rider-Driver Connection via User-Friendly App

As inDrive expands its footprint, the company remains committed to upholding the highest standards of safety, affordability, customer service, and technological innovation. This expansion follows inDrive’s mission to connect people and places, while also contributing to the growth and development of the people in the region.

inDrive is Pakistan’s premier ride-hailing service, and is revolutionizing the way people travel. With a commitment to providing safe, affordable, and reliable transportation, inDrive offers a seamless experience through its user-friendly app, connecting riders with the drivers nearby. With its expansion into Larkana, Kāmoke, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, and Okara, inDrive is set to bring its exceptional service to even more communities, enhancing mobility and empowering individuals across Pakistan.

