inDrive and Yousuf Dewan Companies Partner to Promote Electric Vehicles in Pakistan

inDrive and Yousuf Dewan Companies have joined forces to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in Pakistan, focusing on four-wheel EVs to drive sustainable mobility. As part of this initiative, inDrive and YDC is introducing Honri electric vehicles in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, providing passengers with a unique opportunity to experience environmentally friendly transportation first-hand.

To mark the beginning of this collaboration, inDrive and YDC are launching a special joint campaign during the holy month of Ramadan, offering passengers free rides in Honri EVs. This initiative reflects both companies’ commitment to sustainable mobility and serves as a meaningful contribution to this sacred month by providing an innovative and eco-conscious travel experience.

This partnership represents a major milestone in Pakistan’s evolving EV landscape and signifies an important step toward a long-term collaboration with Pakistan’s first four-wheel electric vehicle manufacturer, Honri. By integrating EVs into ride-hailing services, inDrive and YDC are leading the charge in green mobility, helping reduce reliance on fossil fuels and supporting Pakistan’s transition toward cleaner energy solutions.

Looking ahead, the initiative is set to expand beyond Ramadan, with future plans to introduce rental options for drivers through fleet partners. This will enable more drivers to access cost-effective electric vehicles, lowering their operational expenses and increasing their earnings while contributing to a greener and more sustainable urban environment.

Muhammad Awais, Country Lead of inDrive Pakistan, shared his thoughts on this ground-breaking partnership:

“At inDrive, we believe in driving positive change through innovative and impactful initiatives. This campaign is a testament to our commitment to providing accessible and sustainable mobility solutions. By adopting Honri’s electric vehicles in inDrive’s fleet, we are not only giving passengers a first-hand experience of EV technology but also supporting Pakistan’s transition toward a cleaner, greener future. We look forward to expanding this collaboration and creating more opportunities for drivers and passengers to benefit from eco-friendly transportation.”

Shaikh Saud Zia, Senior Marketing Manager at Yousuf Dewan Companies, shared his thoughts on this transformative partnership:

“At Dewan, we are committed to driving Pakistan towards a more sustainable future. Partnering with inDrive to offer free rides in Honri’s electric vehicles during Ramadan is a significant step in making EV technology more accessible to everyday commuters. This initiative highlights not only the convenience and efficiency of electric mobility but also our dedication to reducing carbon emissions and fuel dependence. We look forward to expanding this collaboration and contributing to a cleaner, smarter transportation landscape in Pakistan.”

By embracing EV technology, inDrive and YDC are taking proactive steps to lower carbon emissions and improve air quality across Pakistan’s metropolitan areas. This initiative aligns with the government’s vision for electric mobility, promoting transport solutions that reduce the nation’s dependence on fossil fuels. In the long run, drivers will benefit from significant fuel savings and a more comfortable driving experience, while passengers will enjoy modern, zero-emission travel at no cost during this Ramadan campaign.

