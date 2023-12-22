inDrive Celebrates “Champions of Karachi” Event: Empowering Drivers and Embracing Sustainability

inDrive, the leading ride-hailing platform known for its unique rider-driven pricing model, hosted its first-ever “Champions of Karachi” event today, celebrating and rewarding the city’s top drivers for their dedication and excellence. The event, was attended by 104 deserving driverse who were recognized for their contributions to inDrive’s success in Karachi.

The highlight of the event was the awarding of four brand-new electric bikes to the winners of the top prize. This historic move not only recognizes exceptional performance but also aligns with inDrive’s commitment to promoting sustainability and eco-friendly transportation in Pakistan.

“As part of our commitment to championing fairness and sustainability, our driver of the month campaign celebrates excellence while driving positive change,” stated Rao Zaryab, D-Ops Specialist, inDrive Pakistan. “By awarding electric vehicles as prizes, we’re not only promoting the adoption of eco-friendly transportation but also empowering drivers and passengers to influence ride prices, aligning with our ethos of challenging injustice. This initiative underscores our dedication to fostering a community that values innovation, equity, and environmental responsibility.”

Beyond the top prizes, other deserving drivers were awarded valuable mobile phones and fuel cards, further demonstrating inDrive’s commitment to supporting its driver community.

Speaking at the occasion, Sidra Kiran, Manager PR at inDrive said “The awarding of electric bikes is a commendable step towards promoting sustainability and environmental consciousness. At inDrive we are commitment to innovation and driver welfare.”

The “Champions of Karachi” event marks a significant milestone for inDrive in Pakistan, showcasing its dedication to building a thriving driver community and promoting a more sustainable transportation future for the city. With its focus on fairness, innovation, and environmental responsibility, inDrive is poised to play a leading role in shaping the future of ride-hailing in Pakistan.

