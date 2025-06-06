inDrive.Delivery launches Business Mode with enhanced package coverage

inDrive.Delivery, a fair-play courier service by inDrive, has launched Business Mode in Pakistan — a dedicated feature set for entrepreneurs and small business owners — following an estimated 36% increase in B2B activity over recent six months. The new mode offers streamlined tools for frequent business senders, including in-app access to package coverage, priority support, and advanced delivery options — all tailored to the fast-evolving needs of local enterprises.

Pakistani SMEs are increasingly turning to courier apps to gain speed, flexibility, and control in their delivery operations. According to inDrive study, among the top reasons cited by business users are the ability to order multiple couriers as needed (63%), faster delivery times (57%), and real-time monitoring and control (48%). And while a majority of businesses (58%) still operate mostly offline, many are adopting digital tools to meet growing customer expectations. Today, businesses using inDrive.Delivery complete dozens of deliveries monthly, with top-performing industries including fashion, electronics, restaurants, cosmetics, and auto parts.

Business Mode was created to support this shift from traditional to digital means to delivery. It includes package coverage of up to PKR 10,000 in case of loss or theft, offered in partnership with local financial services provider Simpaisa. It also introduces priority customer support providing immediate response to any requests from the Business mode users, which has led to a twofold increase in customer satisfaction (CSAT). All that is complemented by inDrive’s hallmark features — such as courier selection based on ratings, price negotiation, multi-point delivery, and real-time parcel tracking. Business Mode is available directly in the inDrive app for business users who make regular deliveries through the platform. Activation is instant — no paperwork, separate registration and additional cost needed.

According to pilot results, Business Mode users already appreciated the innovations: placing more orders and using advanced features like multi-drop routes more actively. These behaviors suggest that tools offering control, reliability, and speed are becoming essential for entrepreneurs competing in a digital-first economy.

“Pakistani entrepreneurs are practical, ambitious, and increasingly digital — and Business Mode was built with exactly that mindset,” said Muhammad Awais Seed, Country Lead at inDrive. “With trusted couriers, transparent pricing, and smart delivery management, inDrive.Delivery is proud to support the country’s small business community as it scales.”

As courier apps become an essential part of day-to-day business logistics in Pakistan, inDrive.Delivery is focused on being more than just a service — aiming to become a long-term partner in growth for thousands of small and medium enterprises across the country.

