inDrive Partners with Rescue 1122 Sindh to Revolutionize Driver Safety Training and Set New Standards in Ride-Hailing

inDrive, a leading ride-hailing platform of Pakistan, is proud to announce a transformative partnership with Rescue 1122 Sindh aimed at providing inDrive drivers with internationally recognized safety and emergency training. This initiative underscores inDrive’s commitment to ensuring that its drivers are equipped with the skills to offer the safest ride-hailing experience in Pakistan, while also promoting customer trust and safety.

The comprehensive training will cover various areas critical to safe driving and emergency response, including road safety, behavioral management, first aid, and hazard identification. In an industry where safety is paramount, inDrive is proud to be the only ride-hailing service in Pakistan to enforce such rigorous training standards with commitment to 24/7 customer support ensures that drivers and passengers alike can rely on swift assistance during any situation, reinforcing inDrive’s position as the safest and most trustworthy ride-hailing platform in the country while aligning its drivers’ skills with global licensing norms.

Sidra Kiran, PR Manager of inDrive, commented on this collaboration:

“Our partnership with Rescue 1122 Sindh marks a pivotal moment in our mission to redefine safety standards in ride-hailing. By equipping our drivers with the skills they need to excel, we are not just enhancing their professionalism; we are ensuring both the safety of our passengers and the well-being of our drivers. By providing training that meets international standards, we are enhancing the quality and reliability of our services in Pakistan, reinforcing the trust that our users have in us.”

Ms.Rehana Yasmeen – Training wing Lead at Rescue 1122 stated; “Our partnership with inDrive reflects our shared commitment to ensuring public safety, both on the road and during ride-hailing experiences. By providing drivers with comprehensive training in road safety, first aid, and emergency response, we are not only empowering them to handle incidents effectively but also preparing them to assist those around them, whether it’s passengers or others on the road.”

Mr.Hassaan – Spokesperson, Rescue 1122 added; “This collaboration is a significant step in creating a safer environment for everyone, ensuring that trained drivers can act as first responders in critical situations. The skills and knowledge they acquire through this program will enhance their ability to keep both themselves and their passengers safe, and ultimately contribute to making the roads of Pakistan a safer place for all.”

Ali Hassan, DA Manager at inDrive, also emphasized:

“This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to safety. By offering training on road safety and first aid, we are preparing our drivers to manage any situation on the road. This collaboration marks a new era for inDrive in Pakistan, one where driver professionalism and passenger safety come first. We are ensuring that every ride is a safe ride. Our users deserve nothing less than the best.””

inDrive is setting a new benchmark for driver qualifications in the Pakistani ride-hailing industry. This partnership will not only strengthen inDrive’s safety credentials but also establish it as a pioneer in Pakistan’s ride-hailing industry by taking proactive measures to protect its community by its commitment to creating a safer transportation ecosystem in Pakistan.

Also Read: Ahsan Iqbal Plans To Provide IT Training in Pakistan Through Chinese Collaboration