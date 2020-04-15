Infinet Wireless Upgrading Broadband Connectivity in Pakistan

Infinet Wireless, the world leader in fixed broadband wireless connectivity has enhanced the connectivity network of NetSol CONNECT for advancing performance and robustness with the purpose of satisfying the day-to-day operational requirements of the leading businesses in Pakistan.

It is a subsidiary of NetSol Technologies which is the first and only Pakistani origin company listed on NASDAQ. The broadband is enlisted as Infinet Wireless to restore its legacy infrastructure, which was not capable to meet the high-bandwidth and reliability needs of its ‘digital-first’ customers. But it’s not the problem anymore.

NetSol operated with Infinet to deploy tens of high capacity point-to-point links for 12 months. The company chose Infinet Wireless’ InfiLINK 2×2 LITE for capacity requirements of up to 50Mbps, and a mix of its XG500 and Quanta 5 solutions for capacity demands of up to 500Mbps.

The company told in a statement that the major portion of NetSol Connect’s deployments is in flocked cities, often with complex topologies, thus the company looked for a solution that suggested interference mitigation and the capacity to function without interruption even in Non-line-of-sight (NLOS) conditions. Infinet Wireless’ services offer Instant Dynamic Frequency Selection technology which is devised to allow for automatic frequency channel change with zero downtime, in case of interference.

Global Vice President at Infinet Wireless Kamal Mokrani told that “thanks to our direct presence in Pakistan, we were able to work closely with NetSol CONNECT right from the very beginning of the project, gaining a better understanding of the issues they were faced and designing a comprehensive platform to overcome them from day one. The main issues were related to a high level of radio interference and the added difficulty of connecting points-of-presence in non-light sight conditions”.