Just recently Redmi introduced the 300W fast charging technology. It took 2 minutes 11 seconds for the device to reach 50%, and just shy of five minutes the battery was at 100%. Now, Infinix is gearing up to launch a phone with 260W wired charging. As charging speeds continue to grow each passing month, more makers are looking to get past the 200W threshold.

Infinix to Release A Phone with 260W Charging

A leaked image has revealed the upcoming Infinix 260W Thunder Charge charger. The charger is placed next to a phone that resembles the Infinix Zero Ultra which launched with 180W charging capabilities. The new 260W charging system will reportedly bring a four-way 100W charge pump and an AHB (Advanced High-Performance Bus) circuit design with safe charging control.

Some other reports revealed that Infinix is testing a 100W wireless charging solution. This one will bring a custom-coil design with improved charging efficiency, reduced internal resistance and increased peak power charging time.

Additionally, Infinix will announce its 260W charging solution on March 9. We are not sure whether the company will launch the new phone alongside the 260W charger. Anyhow, Infinix will bring a phone with a 260W charger to the market by the end of the year.

Once launched, Infinix will secure the throne as the maker with the fastest charging phone, outpacing Realme which recently debuted its GT Neo5 and Realme GT3 phones that support up to 240W fast charging.

