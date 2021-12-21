Infinix and Garena Free Fire launches Pakistan’s first esports-themed experience store in Lahore

Pakistan’s top smartphone brand, Infinix, has launched the country’s first esports-themed technology store today in collaboration with Garena Free Fire. The store is located at one of the most prime locations in Lahore, Packages Mall. For the Infinix x Garena Free Fire store launch, media persons, key media officials, Infinix, Free Fire officials, and other prominent industry members were invited for the store opening ceremony. Infinix also gave away exciting gifts to the loyal customers which were present for the store opening ceremony.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was presided over by Zeeshan Mian Noor, CEO Zenith, the chief guest of the occasion. Other attendees include Malik Khalid, Chairman of the All Pakistan Mobile dealers association, key personnel from Pakistan’s media community, Infinix Pakistan officials and Garena.

Commenting on the successful launch of the store, Joe Hu, CEO Infinix Pakistan said, “Infinix as a consumer-centric brand not only brings new innovative technology but also adds value in consumer’s life. With our new store, we aim to empower youth with esports enabled interactive technology and to promote E-sport further in Pakistan’’.

Garena Free Fire is one of the world’s top mobile battle royale games. The free-to-play title achieved a record high of 150 million peak daily active users, and is the most downloaded game globally in 2021, according to Sensor Tower. Earlier this year, Free Fire hit over 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store, joining a small group of mobile players who have done so.

Pioneering in innovation, Infinix takes pride in keeping up with the latest trends and coming up with new and exciting ways to engage with its customers. The new esport-themed flagship store, is a testament to Infinix’s commitment to be a front runner in the expansion of technological advancement in Pakistan. As a top selling smartphone brand of the country, Infinix values an enhanced user experience above all, and today with this exclusive new store launch, Infinix has successfully brought an end to waiting for esports atmosphere to begin and flourish in Pakistan.

So, do not wait any longer and head over to the Packages Mall today for an irreplaceable in-store experience and some free gifts!