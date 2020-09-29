Infinix, Pakistan’s top selling smartphone brand is gearing up to launch its latest flagship, the Infinix Zero 8 in collaboration with the legendary pop musical icon Atif Aslam. The brand has roped in one of the country’s most loved names to represent the highly anticipated and much-awaited Zero 8 in Pakistan.

Widely considered as Pakistan’s most accomplished musician who has represented the country worldwide, Atif Aslam will join the Infinix family as the official brand ambassador for the Zero 8. This partnership is geared towards introducing Infinix’s brand position and perception in the market as the generators of creativity, freedom, and greatness. The legendary musician’s contribution to the brand will be precious to inspire the world with innovative technologies and products that enrich people’s lives.

“We are delighted to welcome Atif Aslam to the Infinix family as the brand ambassador for our latest flagship phone,” said Mr. Joe Hu, CEO Infinix Pakistan. “Our main goal is to connect with our consumers on a deeper level, that mainly starts from high end R&D to find out what our audience requires and moving forward to delivering on that and exceeding expectations. This has led Infinix to be the number one choice for Pakistanis.”

The legend Zero 8 runs on the Android v10 operating system, set with the Media Tek Helio G90Tchipset, 128 GB ROM, and 8 GB RAM. The powerful combination will enable consumers to experience improved speeds and overall device performance, including quick upload and download. The 90Hz Full HD+ Display and G90T processor also means enhanced performance on the screen and for the cameras, including the wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and rear cameras with 64 MP at the rear and 48 MP at the front; it will take the photography experience to another level. Infinix Zero 8 is expected to be launched soon with the price tag of Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 40,000 and will be available on Daraz for pre-orders.