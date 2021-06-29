The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 joins the fast charging race with a 160W system that can fully charge the 4,000 mAh battery in just 10 minutes. Not only this, but the phone also comes with a colour changing technology to liven up the rear panel.

According to the company, the Ultra Flash Charge system is built around an 8C battery, which has 18% lower internal resistance compared to a 6C battery. These “C-rate” numbers indicate how fast a lithium battery can be charged or discharged.

Infinix concept Phone 2021 Support 160W Fast Charging

The company developed the Super Charge Pump, which is the thing that converts the incoming voltage from the USB-C port to the voltage that goes into the battery itself. This pump boasts 98.6% efficiency.

Check Also: Infinix Hot 10S Review: Gamers Paradise

Moreover, the phone comes with 60 security protection mechanisms. Infinix Concept Phone 2021 has 20 temperature sensors. These sensors ensure that the phone remains under 40ºC (104ºF). If it goes over, or the phone senses a higher than expected voltage or electromagnetic interference, the security protection kicks in to avoid any damage.

One more prominent feature is that the phone has a stylized “NOW” stencil on the back. This is actually part of the colour-changing technology based on electrochromic and electroluminescent tech. The inside of the “O” is a breathing light that pulses while the phone charges. The back panel changes from silver-grey to light blue to notify you of an incoming call or another event.



