Infinix Enters the Foldable Phone Market with the Sleek Zero Flip

Infinix officially entered the foldable phone market with the launch of its first-ever foldable device, the Zero Flip. The Transsion Holdings brand has selected a clamshell design for the Infinix Zero Flip, resembling the recently launched Tecno Phantom V Flip2. With its sleek form factor and powerful specs, the Zero Flip will make waves in the growing foldable segment. Let’s delve into what it brings to the table.

Infinix Zero Flip: Display and Design

The Zero Flip boasts an amazing 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED main screen. Moreover, it offers FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,400 nits peak brightness. The cover display of 3.64 inches, is an AMOLED panel with 1056 x 1066 px resolution and the same 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 2, making it durable for everyday use. The phone’s zero-gap hinge is a standout feature, allowing the foldable to fold completely flat when closed. When unfolded, it is 7.6 mm thick, making it sleek and slim. However, when folded, it measures 16 mm. Infinix designed the hinge to support different angles, from 30 to 150 degrees, allowing it to double as a tripod when placed on a flat surface.

Camera Features

One of the key attractions of the handset is its triple-camera setup. The cherry on top is that all of the cameras can shoot 4K video. On the cover screen, there’s a dual vertically stacked 50MP cameras—a main shooter with OIS and an ultrawide lens. Meanwhile, a 50MP selfie snapper sits within the punch-hole cutout of the main screen. The company also offers seamless integration with GoPro cameras, allowing users to use the main screen as a viewfinder—a handy feature for content creators and vloggers.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset powers the handset. It comes paired with 8GB of RAM and an ample 512GB of storage. It runs on XOS 14.5, based on Android 14, with Infinix promising two major Android version updates and three years of security updates.

Battery and Charging

The foldable packs a 4,720mAh battery. When it’s time to recharge, the phone supports 70W fast charging via cable, ensuring a quick top-up whenever needed.

Price and Availability

The Infinix Zero Flip is available in two outstanding colors: Rock Black and Blossom Glow. Infinix Zero Flip Price is NGN 1,065,000 in Nigeria, which converts to around USD 645. This competitive price point makes it one of the more affordable foldable devices on the market, without compromising on flagship features.

The company aims to expand the availability of the Zero Flip to more markets in the coming months, with global pricing and launch details to follow. With its blend of style, functionality, and affordability, the Zero Flip is poised to be a strong contender in the foldable smartphone space.

Check Out: Social Media Erupts Over Daniya Shah Viral Video with Veer Shahzeb – A New Controversy Brewing? – PhoneWorld