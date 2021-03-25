Infinix fans can now avail 12 GB free Zong 4G data on purchase of new smartphone

Infinix, the most premium smartphone brand in Pakistan, has joined hands with Pakistan’s Largest Data Network, Zong 4G, to bring exciting Data Bundle offers for Infinix users in the country. In addition to this, Infinix and Zong customers will also get to enjoy 12GB free internet for 6 consecutive months with the purchase of any Infinix mobile phone – thereby giving the best 4G experience on the most innovative Infinix smartphones.

To avail of this exciting offer of 12 GB free 4G data for 6 months, customers who buy any Infinix phone can insert a Zong sim to activate the phone by just dialling *4114# to subscribe to the offer.

Talking about this partnership, CEO Infinix Pakistan –Joe Hu, added, “A growing number of Pakistani smartphone users are loving Infinix products. The partnership between Infinix and Zong is truly a remarkable development. As we join hands with Zong, we aim to introduce innovative products and services to improve the overall experience for people.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Wang Hua, Chairman & CEO Zong 4G said: “Being the largest network of Pakistan, we are at the forefront of developing the digital ecosystem in the country. In our pursuit of excellence, we are leading the digital innovation in the industry with our state-of-the-art services and solutions. This collaboration with Infinix will further our ambition of penetration of mobile connectivity in the masses and offer them seamless connectivity to enjoy the unmatched digital experience.”

Infinix has managed to achieve significant milestones by coming out as the leading smartphone brand in Pakistan. With constant evolution and adaption to the consumers’ needs, Infinix fulfils far beyond the expectations of the buyers with its trendy and power-packed devices and continues to bring exciting discounts for its consumers too.