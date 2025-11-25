Infinix GT 30 Pro Gaming Phone Launched – Price and Availability in Pakistan

Infinix has launched the GT 30 Pro in Pakistan, marking its entry into the country’s gaming smartphone segment. Pre-orders are now open, with an Esports Edition reserved for the first 100 customers.

Contrary to earlier expectations of a full GT 30 lineup, only the Pro variant is available at launch. The standard GT 30 may arrive later, while the Pro model carries upgraded specifications and a higher price point.

The device is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Immortalis Mali-G615 GPU is designed for high-frame-rate gaming, with Infinix claiming support for up to 120 FPS in titles such as PUBG.

In terms of design, the GT 30 Pro adopts a “Cyber Mech 2.0” aesthetic, featuring RGB lighting in an octagon pattern, combined matte and glossy textures, and three color options: Blade White, Shadow Ash, and Dark Flare.

The device introduces 520 Hz capacitive L1/R1 shoulder triggers, a first for the GT series. These buttons can be programmed for gaming, camera shortcuts, or media controls.

The GT 30 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, offering a 144Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and up to 1600 nits of brightness. Gorilla Glass 7i protects the screen, and a 13MP front camera sits above an in-display fingerprint sensor.

A 5,500 mAh battery supports 45W wired and 30W wireless charging. The rear camera setup includes a 108MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens.

The Infinix GT 30 Pro is priced at Rs 130,000 in Pakistan. Early units of the Esports Edition are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

