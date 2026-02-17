Fresh details about the upcoming Infinix GT 50 Pro have surfaced online, offering an early look at its design and core specs. The device is the successor of the Infinix GT 30 Pro, although the company has not yet made any official announcement regarding its launch timeline. However, recent benchmark listings and leaked renders have provided a clearer picture of what consumers can expect from the new gaming-focused smartphone.

The Infinix GT 50 Pro was previously spotted on Geekbench, hinting at its processing capabilities. Now, newly leaked design renders suggest that Infinix is continuing with a bold, gaming-inspired aesthetic. The phone reportedly features a carbon-fiber weave pattern on the rear panel, giving it a textured and performance-oriented appearance. LED lighting accents are also visible near the bottom of the back panel, reinforcing its identity as a device built with gamers in mind.

Infinix GT 50 Pro Leak Reveals Gaming Design and Dimensity 8400 Chip

On the front, the GT 50 Pro will come with a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display. The screen offers a 1.5K resolution, which should deliver sharp visuals and improved clarity compared to standard Full HD panels. In addition, the display supports a 144Hz refresh rate. This high refresh rate is particularly useful for gaming, as it allows smoother animations and more responsive gameplay, while also improving the overall user experience during everyday tasks such as scrolling and video playback.

Under the hood, the smartphone will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset. This processor delivers solid performance for gaming and multitasking. The device will come with 12GB of RAM, which should help ensure smooth app switching and stable performance under heavy workloads. In terms of storage, buyers may have the option to choose between 256GB and 512GB variants, offering ample space for games, media files, and applications.

For photography, the GT 50 Pro will feature a dual rear camera setup. There will be a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), which can help reduce blur in photos and videos. There is also an 8MP ultrawide camera, allowing users to capture wider scenes such as landscapes or group shots. On the front, the device will have a 13MP selfie camera for video calls and self-portraits.

Battery life also appears to be a key focus. The phone will also come with either a 6,500mAh single-cell battery or a 6,150mAh dual-cell battery configuration. Charging support will include 45W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. Additionally, the device may offer reverse charging capabilities, supporting 10W wired and 5W wireless reverse charging to power other gadgets.

While these details are based on leaks and have yet to be confirmed by Infinix, they suggest that the GT 50 Pro could be a strong contender in the mid-range gaming smartphone segment once officially launched.