Infinix Hot 10 Play with MediaTek Helio G35 is now available on Pre-orders with amazing TWS earbuds gift Pre-orders are starting from 15th February till 19th February only on XPark alongwith free gift of XE08 (Truly wireless Bluetooth earbuds). Hot 10 play will be available in offline market from February 20th onwards at PKR 18,999/-.

Steering the younger generation in the Pakistani market, the premium smartphone brand Infinix Mobility launches Infinix Hot 10 Play with another powerful MediaTek Helio G35 octa core chipset answering the needs of young people in Pakistan to get a smartphone that can help them to be more productive. The latest version of Hot 10 Play comes in 4GB/64GB memory options, and it also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion by up to 512GB.

The phone is offering a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera, a rectangular camera module with two sensors and a physical rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. An 8MP selfie camera and a massive 6,000mAh battery with standard 10W charging support. Ultra Power Mode by Power Marathon Tech is claimed to add 19 hours of battery life when the battery is at 5 percent charge.

Infinix Hot 10 Play sports a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch on the front for the selfie camera. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 octa core chipset paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that is further expandable via a microSD card option. It runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) with XOS 7 custom skin on top. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and micro-USB port. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

This powerful phone is based on the XOS 7.0 version with Android 10 which is available in four appealing colour variants; AEGEAN BLUE , MORANDI GREEN , OBSIDIAN BLACK , 7° PURPLE at an amazing price point of PKR 18,999/- only.