Earlier this year, Infinix unveiled the Hot 12 series of smartphones. Now, the company is planning to launch more smartphones under its Hot brand. According to the Thailand wing of the brand, Infinix is having an event on October 6 to launch the Infinix Hot 20 series. The teasers have confirmed the key features of what appears to be the Hot 20 handset.

Infinix Hot 20 Launch Date and Key Specifications Confirmed

The Infinix Hot 20 series launch event will take place at 4 pm (local time) on Oct. 6 in Thailand. It is unclear whether the company plans to launch multiple Hot 20 series smartphones at the upcoming event.

Anyhow, the company has confirmed that the Infinix Hot 20 will have a 6.78-inch display, which appears to be an IPS LCD panel. The screen will carry support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

Additionally, the phone will use the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. The phone will come with 8 GB of RAM and up to 5 GB of virtual RAM. The device will offer 128 GB of internal storage. The other specifications of the phone are not clear yet.

On the other hand, the predecessor Hot 12 has 50-megapixel dual cameras and a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. So we can expect that the upcoming Hot 20 may also come with 50-megapixel dual cameras and a 6,000mAh battery.

The phone will officially launch the day after tomorrow. So we will get more official information about the phone in the coming days.

Similarly, Inifinx will also globally unveil the Zero Ultra 5G as its most advanced smartphone on Oct. 5. The device will feature a 120Hz OLED display with curved edges, a 200-megapixel main camera, and 180W fast charging support.

Check Also: Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pods are now available!