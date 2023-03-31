Infinix Hot 30 Launch Date Confirmed

Infinix recently launched a new handset in the Indian market dubbed the Infinix Hot 30i. Now, the company is gearing up to launch the highly anticipated Infinix Hot 30 in Thailand. Recently, Infinix has confirmed the launch date of the upcoming Infinix Phone. Infinix Hot 30 Launch Date is set to be March 31. There have been a lot of teasers swirling regarding this handset for many months. The latest teasers have even revealed the key specifications and design of the phone.
Infinix Hot 30 Launch Date, Specs & Features
The teasers released by the company have confirmed that the upcoming Hot 30 will come with a 6.78-inch LCD panel offering a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. In addition to that, the smartphone will be powered by the Helio G88 chipset.
The Hot 30 will boast a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support to keep its lights on. The above-mentioned teasers released by the company clearly show the front and rear designs of the phone. The smartphone will come with a punch-hole display and a quite uniquely designed rear shell. Moreover, the smartphone’s bottom edge features a speaker grille, a USB-C port, a microphone, and a 3.5mm audio jack. As per camera details, there will be a dual camera setup with LED flash on the rear side of the handset.
There had been no further words regarding this upcoming phone yet. As its launch is imminent so we hope to see more details very soon. If we compare it with the newly launched Hot 30i, it is also expected to be a budget-friendly phone.
If we talk about the Infinix Hot 30i, it has gone official for Rs 8,999 in India. The phone offers a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel offering an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It even comes with 500 nits of peak brightness and Panda Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by an Helio G37 chipset paired with 8 GB of RAM, 8 GB of virtual RAM, and 128 GB of storage. There is a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging to keep its lights on.
Also Read: OLX Pakistan is Taking Oaths in the Name of Allah from Sellers to Give Commission to OLX – PhoneWorld