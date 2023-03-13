Infinix Hot 30i Live Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Advertisement

Infinix is all set to launch a new handset in the Indian market. The highly anticipated Infinix Hot 30i will make its debut in India on March 27. Ahead of the official launch, we have got our hands on some key details regarding the upcoming Infinix phone. Let me tell you that the upcoming device will be a budget smartphone offering in the Indian market. Some new reports have recently revealed the design of the Hot 30i with a dual-camera setup on the back. Let’s dig into it.

What We Know So Far Regarding Infinix Hot 30i

Few reports claim that the Hot 30i will come in its special leather-like back panel. The phone is expected to launch in a diamond pattern design in two more color options. Let’s look at the Infinix Hot 30i design renders, specifications, and other details we know so far.

The good part of the news is that it will Infinix 30i will be a new budget smartphone launching in India on March 27. Ahead of the launch, a report has revealed the phone’s design in its Marigold color option as well. The orange color variant has a trendy leather-like finish on the back. The smartphone sport a dual-camera setup with three circular cutouts, one of which houses the LED flash.

In addition to that, the phone has a flat frame design with power and volume buttons on the right edge. The smartphone is also tipped to come in a Diamond White color which has a glass-like finish on the back. There will also be black and blue color options as well. The upcoming handset will launch with up to 16GB of RAM, which will be a combo of 8GB of physical RAM and 8GB of virtual RAM. Moreover, there will be 128GB of internal storage.

The Hot 30i will sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It seems that the device may feature an IPS LCD screen. The smartphone is also tipped to feature 90Hz refresh rate support. As per reports, the highly anticipated budget phone Infinix Hot 30i will boast a 6.6-inch IPS LCD, a MediaTek Helio G37 entry-level SoC, and a 50MP primary camera sensor. The handset will pack a beefy 6000mAh battery under the hood with some essential fast-charging support.

