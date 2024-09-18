Infinix Hot 50 4G – Expected Design & Specs

The Infinix Hot 50 4G may arrive with a performance upgrade, as new leaks suggest it will be equipped with the Helio G100 chipset. If the leak turns out to be true, this could mark the first time a base model in the Hot lineup will feature such a high-performance processor.

In the past, base models like the Hot 40 arrived with less powerful chips, such as the Helio G88, while the Hot 40 Pro featured the Helio G99. However, new leaks indicate that the base Hot 50 4G will include the Helio G100, which could become a defining factor in sales of the phones.

Design-wise, the leaked images of the Hot 50 4G show a boxy design with square camera lenses, similar to the Hot 50 5G. Moreover, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch IPS display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. For photography lovers, leaks indicate a 50 MP main camera, however, we don’t know about the details of the other lenses. Moreover, the smartphone will reportedly come with a 5000mAh battery that has become a standard these days.

Conclusively, with these enhancements, Infinix could deliver a more advanced experience with the Hot series. Moreover, it could set new expectations for budget smartphones in the market and make it more competitive.

Also read:

Samsung Galaxy A16: What We Know So Far?