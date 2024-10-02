Infinix Hot 50 4G Launched: Decent Specs but is it the Full Package?

The smartphone manufacturer Infinix has launched the new Hot 50 4G with some notable improvements compared to its predecessor. As expected from earlier leaks, this smartphone arrives with a 6.78” full HD (1080p) display, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The IPS LCD also hits a peak brightness of 800 nits and is IP54-rated for water resistance, along with low blue light certification.

However, the standout feature of the new Hot 50 4G is its MediaTek Helio G100 chipset. Earlier, such a chipset was mostly seen in Infinix’s higher-end Note and Zero series. Therefore, the inclusion of this high-end chip marks a major shift, making the Hot 50 more competitive in the budget category.

On the camera front, the Hot 50 4G features a 50MP main rear camera. Meanwhile, the details of additional lenses remain unknown. For selfie lovers, there is an 8MP front camera, which can be seen as a downside for the phone. Given the price, it is expected that Infinix would have used a low-quality sensor, and with just 8 MP resolution, you can’t expect much.

Moving towards the design, the Infinix Hot 50 4G appears sleek, with a slim 7.7mm profile. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Moreover, the smartphone runs on Infinix’s XOS 14.5 UI, which includes AI features to enhance user experience.

The Infinix Hot 50 4G is priced at around $165 (PKR 45,000) for the 8/256GB variant. A more affordable 6/128GB version is also available, however, we are not sure about its price at the moment.

Our Opinion:

The Infinix Hot 50 4G is a strong contender in the budget smartphone segment when it comes to performance and display. However, the device falls short in terms of camera quality, particularly with the 8MP front camera. For selfie enthusiasts, this can be a noticeable downside. Besides, the 18W fast charging capacity could have been slightly increased to offer quicker recharges.

