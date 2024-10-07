Last month, a rumour hinted that Infinix was working on producing the world’s thinnest smartphone, and now it appears that there was some truth to the speculation. Infinix has officially begun teasing its upcoming model, the Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus, in the Philippines. While the exact details remain somewhat scarce, one thing is certain: this device will be among the slimmest smartphones on the market today.

Although early rumours suggested that the Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus could be the thinnest phone in the world, this claim doesn’t entirely hold up. The official teaser confirms that the phone will have a thickness of 6.8mm, which is undeniably slim but not enough to beat the Vivo X5 Max, which still holds the title for the world’s slimmest phone with an incredibly thin profile of just 4.75mm, launched back in 2014.

Nevertheless, the Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus is still impressive in its own right, especially considering it will be the thinnest non-foldable smartphone since the Tecno Camon 11 series launched in 2018. This sleek design makes it stand out in a market where smartphones are increasingly becoming bulkier due to added features like larger batteries and more powerful hardware.

Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus – The Slimmest Phone to Launch Soon

As for its other specifications, the Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus fits comfortably into the mid-range category. A MediaTek Helio G100 processor will power the phone. While this isn’t the most powerful chipset on the market, Infinix claims that the device will offer “5-year performance fluency,” which has been certified by TUV. This suggests that the phone will maintain its performance for an extended period without significant slowdowns, making it a solid choice for everyday use.

The Helio G100 processor will have 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and a decent 256GB of internal storage. This should provide ample space for apps, photos, and media without the need for constant storage management.

See also: Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 2024

On the front, the Hot 50 Pro Plus will feature an AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smoother animations and a more responsive feel while scrolling or playing games. The display will also house an in-display fingerprint scanner, adding a layer of convenience and security.

Although there is still little information available about the Hot 50 Pro Plus beyond these features, the official teasers in the Philippines indicate that the device’s launch is likely just around the corner. Pricing details have yet to be revealed, but considering the mid-range specifications, it’s expected to be an affordable option for users who value a sleek design over top-tier performance.