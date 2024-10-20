Infinix has officially unveiled the Hot 50 Pro+, which had already generated excitement with earlier leaks. One of the standout features of this new smartphone is its sleek, ultra-thin design. At just 6.8mm thick, Infinix is promoting it as having the “world’s slimmest 3D-curved SlimEdge design,” combining elegance with practicality.

Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ Unveiled: Sleek Design, Powerful Features, and Durable Build

Performance and Storage

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ comes with MediaTek’s Helio G100 SoC, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks, gaming, and multitasking. The device also has 8GB of RAM and comes with 256GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, media, and files. If users need additional storage, the phone offers the flexibility of a microSD card slot to expand storage even further.

Stunning Display with Advanced Features

The Hot 50 Pro+ boasts a 120Hz curved AMOLED display, offering a fluid and immersive viewing experience. The centred punch-hole at the top of the display houses the selfie camera, adding to the clean, modern design. The screen also features Gorilla Glass protection, making it more resistant to scratches and drops.

One of the display’s most notable features is its ability to remain functional even with wet or greasy fingers, making it practical for everyday use. Additionally, an in-display fingerprint scanner ensures fast and secure biometric authentication.

Battery and Charging

The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, which promises all-day usage on a single charge. For quick recharging, the device supports 33W fast charging through a USB-C port. With this capability, users can top up the battery quickly and stay connected throughout the day.

See Also: Just Pay Rs 14,900 to Buy Infinix Zero 40 4G in Installments (No credit card)

Audio and Durability

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ is designed for an immersive audio experience, thanks to dual speakers tuned by JBL. This setup ensures high-quality sound for music, videos, and calls. Additionally, the phone is IP54-rated, offering protection against dust and splashes, which enhances its durability for outdoor use.

TitanWing Architecture and Color Options

Infinix has introduced a TitanWing Architecture with the Hot 50 Pro+, promising a blend of slim aesthetics and enhanced durability. This ensures the device can handle daily wear and tear while maintaining its sleek form factor. The smartphone will be available in three colour options, appealing to a variety of style preferences.

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ is currently available for pre-orders in Kenya through multiple online retailers. However, some of the specifications listed on these retailers’ websites differ from the details shared by Infinix in its promotional videos. A complete, official specifications sheet will arrive soon on Infinix’s website to clear any confusion.

With its slim design, powerful performance, and advanced display features, the Hot 50 Pro+ aims to offer users a premium smartphone experience at an affordable price point.