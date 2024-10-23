Infinix Hot 50i Launched: Stylish and Durable, but is it Enough?

Infinix has launched the new budget Hot 50i in the Pakistani market. It is the latest addition to the Hot 50 series, which includes four other models besides this one. The Hot 50i comes with an attractive design and a set of solid features for an entry-level smartphone, however, it does come with a few trade-offs.

Durable Build with Decent Performance

The Hot 50i stands out for its IP54 splash and dustproof certification, a feature not commonly seen in this smartphone category. Moreover, it is equipped with a Helio G81 chipset, combined with 6GB RAM (expandable to 12GB via virtual RAM), delivering smooth day-to-day performance for a normal user. However, while Infinix claims long-term fluency for up to 48 months (tested by TUV SUD), this remains to be tested in the real-world scenario.

Large Display but Low Resolution

The smartphone arrives with a 6.7-inch display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. However, the 720p resolution feels somewhat lacking, especially considering other budget smartphones in the market. It is pertinent to mention here that Infinix offered an AMOLED screen in the Infinix Note 11 that was available at the same price.

Decent Battery but Average Charging Speed

The Hot 50i comes with a 5000mAh battery, which has become a standard these days, paired with 18W fast charging. However, many companies are offering a higher wattage for charging at a similar price range.

Price, Colors, & Availability:

Infinix Hot 50i is available for PKR 32,999 (RRP) and offers three color options including Sleek Black, Titanium Grey, and Sage Green. The Infinix Hot 50i, backed by a one-year Carlcare warranty, became available at retail outlets on October 21.

