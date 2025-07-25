Infinix HOT 60 Pro+ Launches as World’s Slimmest 3D-Curved Screen Smartphone at Just $150

Infinix has officially launched its new HOT 60 Series, and leading the lineup is a record-breaker: the HOT 60 Pro+, now the world’s slimmest 3D-curved screen smartphone. Measuring just 5.95 mm thick, the device sets a new standard for design while keeping powerful specs and stylish features intact.

Alongside the Pro+, Infinix also launched the HOT 60 Pro, HOT 60 5G, and HOT 60i, aimed at young users looking for smart design and strong performance at affordable prices.

A New Record: Just 5.95mm Thin

The HOT 60 Pro+ is more than just slim; it’s a feat of engineering. Infinix redesigned its internal layout to fit all major components in a compact space. This included shrinking parts like the SIM tray and USB-C port without cutting features.

The phone is 12.5% thinner and 4.3% lighter than the previous generation. It weighs only 155 grams yet includes a large battery and fast charging tech.

The back cover is made from ultra-thin fibreglass, using a special layering method called Out-Mold Decoration (OMR). This keeps the phone durable while saving space. The phone also uses aerospace-grade aluminium and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for better protection from drops and scratches.

Slim but Tough

The HOT 60 Pro+ passed Infinix’s tough drop tests from 1.5 meters. The phone’s corners are reinforced, and the curved glass adds both style and strength. It also has a dust- and water-resistance rating of IP65, offering better protection than the other models in the series.

Bright Colors, New Design

Infinix focused on style this time. The phone comes in over 10 bold color options, including a standout called Coral Tides, inspired by the pink and blue shores of Komodo Island.

There’s also a Scent Weave Leather edition, a first in the smartphone world. These models use soft-touch leather infused with fragrance, giving users a full sensory experience.

On the back, Infinix has added a floating camera design with built-in Active Halo Lighting, giving the phone a futuristic look. The curved edges and matching camera shape make it more comfortable to hold.

Big Battery, Fast Charge

Despite its thin shape, the HOT 60 Pro+ has a 5160 mAh battery using advanced materials for higher energy in less space. It lasts longer and holds a charge better than older models; even after 1,800 charge cycles, the battery stays 80% healthy.

It also supports 45W FastCharge. In Hyper Mode, it charges from 1% to 50% in just 23 minutes and reaches full charge in under an hour.

Powerful Performance

Inside the HOT 60 Pro+ is the brand-new MediaTek Helio G200 chip, making its first appearance. It’s paired with Infinix’s software tweaks for smooth performance, even during gaming or multitasking.

The phone also has an upgraded cooling system. With 11 layers of thermal materials and ultra-conductive graphite, it runs cooler by up to 5°C, so performance stays strong even when the phone is pushed to its limits.

Crystal-Clear Display and Pro Camera

The 6.78-inch AMOLED screen features:

144Hz refresh rate

1.5K resolution

4500 nits brightness (clear even in sunlight)

In-display fingerprint sensor

0.88mm ultra-thin bezels

The rear camera has a 50MP SONY IMX882 sensor for high-quality photos, even in low light. It includes:

Full-pixel autofocus

2x lossless zoom

AI RAW image processing for better detail and color

Infinix adds a smarter AI assistant called Folax, accessed by a side button. It helps manage apps, settings, and voice commands.

The phone also comes with:

AI Vogue Portraits for lock screens and wallpapers

AI Eraser and Image Extender tools for editing

Eye Comfort Modes to reduce strain during gaming or at night

Latest Software, Long-Term Support

The HOT 60 Pro+ runs on the new XOS 15.1.1 system, featuring updated icons and smoother visuals. It promises:

Three Android version upgrades (Android 15 to 18)

Five years of security updates

TÜV SÜD 60-Month Fluency A-Level Certification, meaning it will stay fast for years

Smart Features: NFC and Long-Distance Calls

Infinix has also added NFC Touch Transfer to make file sharing as easy as a tap.

Another new feature is UltraLink Free Call, which lets users call or text via Bluetooth up to 1.5km away, perfect for hikers, field workers, or during emergencies without network access.

Great Sound, Low Price

The HOT 60 Pro+ includes JBL-certified stereo speakers, tuned for balanced sound. Music, videos, and calls sound rich and clear.

The phone is priced from $150 and will be available globally starting July 25. Prices and options may vary by region. With this launch, Infinix once again shows that innovation and affordability can go hand in hand.

ALSO READ: Just Pay Rs 7350 to Buy Infinix Smart 10 on Installments