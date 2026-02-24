Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G Surfaces on Official Listing Ahead of Pakistan Launch

Infinix’s upcoming Hot 70 series has started appearing in official records, indicating that a launch may not be far off. The Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G has been spotted on the Indonesian support database of CarlCare, the brand’s after-sales service platform, confirming both its model identity and memory configuration ahead of a formal announcement.

The listing reveals the model number X6896, identified as the Infinix Hot 70 Pro. According to the database, the handset is configured with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, and no additional memory variants were mentioned in the Indonesian entry. It remains unclear whether this will be the sole configuration globally or if other regions will receive expanded RAM and storage options.

The support page also confirms 5G connectivity, marking a notable shift for the Hot lineup, which has traditionally focused on 4G budget devices. If accurate, this suggests that Infinix may be repositioning the Hot series to compete more aggressively in the entry-level 5G segment.

The predecessor, the Infinix Hot 60 Pro, featured a MediaTek Helio G200 chipset and emphasized slimmer design improvements rather than major performance gains. With the Hot 70 Pro, expectations are leaning toward a more capable processor—potentially from MediaTek’s Dimensity 6000 series—to justify its 5G branding.

What It Means for Pakistan

Infinix devices launched in Indonesia typically make their way to Pakistan within weeks or a few months. If the rollout pattern continues, the Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G could debut in Pakistan by late Q1 or early Q2 2026.

Given current pricing trends in the local market, a 6GB/128GB 5G variant is likely to fall in the range of Rs 45,000 to Rs 52,000, depending on the chipset, display specifications, and prevailing import duties.

While Infinix has yet to confirm an official launch date, the appearance on CarlCare’s database signals that preparations are underway. Further details regarding the chipset, display, battery capacity, and camera setup are expected in the coming weeks.

Until then, the listing provides the first credible indication that Infinix is preparing to expand its 5G portfolio in Pakistan’s increasingly competitive lower mid-range segment.

