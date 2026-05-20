Infinix Hot 70 Series Launching May 25 with Color-Changing Design; Expected Price & Release Timeline in Pakistan

Infinix is preparing to officially launch its new Hot 70 smartphone series globally on May 25, bringing a color-changing rear panel, RGB halo lighting, and upgraded hardware to the company’s popular budget lineup.

The upcoming Hot 70 series has already started generating attention online after Infinix released teaser images confirming the presence of a heat-reactive rear design capable of changing colors under different temperature conditions. The company has also teased integrated RGB lighting effects on the back panel, signaling a strong focus on gaming aesthetics and Gen-Z buyers.

The overall rear design appears similar to the previous Hot 60 series, featuring a vertically aligned, pill-shaped camera module, while the devices are expected to launch in bold color options, including orange and green variants.

Ahead of the official unveiling, the standard Hot 70 model has appeared on the Google Play Console, revealing a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with 4GB RAM. The device was also spotted on the FCC certification platform, suggesting the lineup may arrive with multiple battery configurations.

Meanwhile, the Hot 70 Pro has surfaced on the Carlcare Indonesia database, confirming support for 5G connectivity—potentially making it one of Infinix’s more affordable 5G smartphones this year.

Based on previous launch timelines of the Hot 60 series in Pakistan, industry observers expect the Hot 70 lineup to arrive in the Pakistani market during early or mid-June 2026, only weeks after its global debut.

Expected Pakistan pricing, based on the previous generation and current market positioning, could be:

Infinix Hot 70: around Rs 44,999 to Rs 52,999

Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G: approximately Rs 64,999 to Rs 79,999

The final pricing will depend on PTA taxes, dollar exchange rates, and storage configurations at launch.

With RGB lighting, trendy design elements, gaming-focused branding, and expected 5G support, Infinix appears to be aggressively targeting younger smartphone users looking for visually distinctive devices without flagship-level pricing.

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