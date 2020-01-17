Never Ending popularity of Infinix Hot 8

Infinix with its premium products is successfully grabbing the attention of smartphone consumers and made the fastest ramp-ups in the Pakistani smartphone market. The year 2019 remains an extraordinary year for Infinix with overwhelming audience response, popular mobile launches and accelerated sales graph.

Last year Infinix’s sales graph goes higher with the popularity of Smart 3 plus, S4, Hot 8, and S5 series. Among all of these models, Infinix Hot 8 is the most loveable smartphone of 2019. This brilliant Infinix model, with its launch, created an uproar in the market. Due to profuse response and love poured by the audience, HOT 8 is still in demand and available for its valued customers. Infinix, once again giving a chance to its users to stay classy and trendy with Infinix Hot 8.

Infinix mobiles are changing the dynamics of smartphones by introducing such designs and features, which are exclusively the characteristics of high priced luxury phones. The Infinix Hot 8 is a must-have because of its alluring design as well as the features it contains. Infinix has strategically compressed a high-end phone within a 6.6 LCD and 720×1600 pixels that contain an Octa-core 1.8 GHz processor capable of rivalling the functionality of fellow tech giant companies. To keep up with its profound capabilities, the device is powered by a 5000mAh battery which ensures the user can operate the device with ensured battery-life. Hot 8 provides unlimited entertainment all day long, from movie streaming and music to clicking pictures for up to 4 days, without the need for a recharge. The lower power consumption and rapid recharging capacity it has made our lives comfortable. A 13MP back camera along with an 8MP front camera is fitted to perfection in a stylish, compact and enticing body that allows its user to personalize your selfie and group shots.

Infinix always takes precedence in the world of smartphones to equip its users with the latest technology. Infinix has set a high standard and its consumers are expecting a lot from Infinix in the year 2020. Infinix has some big plans for 2020 and all set to facilitate its consumers.