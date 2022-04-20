Infinix Hot Series Remains the Most Liked Smartphone Lineup with over 1 Million Sales

Infinix, one of the leading smartphone brands in Pakistan’s market, has made its mark in the technology industry in a relatively short period of time. Leading the way into the future of the smartphone industry in Pakistan, the brand has established new standards in innovation-led manufacturing through cutting-edge technology, and brilliantly designed dynamic smartphones. The company is well-known for being audacious and forward-thinking in its business practices.

It is evident from its success in the Pakistani indigenous market. In the last one year or so (Jan 21 – March 22). more than one million units of the popular Hot Series were imported into Pakistan.

Which smartphones are included in the ‘Hot’ Lineup?

The Hot lineup includes the Hot 9 Play, Hot 10, Hot 10 Play, Hot 11, and Hot 11 Play. Among these smartphones, the hot 10 Play was the most sold smartphone with over 829,256 imports in the aforementioned time period. Simultaneously, in just 5-6 months after the launch of Hot 11 Play, around 326,898 of its units were imported to Pakistan which is a staggering number.

The rationale behind the Hot Series’ Success:

The rationale is pretty simple if one ponders on it. It has remained the legacy of Infinix to offer quality and innovative smartphones at a reasonable price tag. Moreover, another factor is that Pakistani society is a mediocre one, as the majority of the people don’t have a very large budget to buy an expensive smartphone like iPhone, etc. So they tend to buy a budget smartphone with decent specs and smartphones such as the Hot lineup never disappoint such users.

Final Words:

Infinix has been working for more than 6 years in the market, and becoming Pakistan’s most loved and trusted choice. Infninx always strives to challenge the norms with devices specifically designed for the country’s youth with a focus on the fast-moving high-tech space.

