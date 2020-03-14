There has been tremendous growth in the use of mobile phones in Pakistan. The technology has brought the world closer providing great convenience in communication. Smartphones have steadily gotten bigger and bulkier over the last year; therefore, keeping in view Infinix Mobile is likely in line to launch Infinix S5 pro in Pakistan after having recently launching it in India. The S5 Pro is expected to be one of the company’s most powerful smartphone to date. The design aesthetic gives the phone a more premium look and feels and competes better with other smartphones in the market. Infinix is about to launch World’s first 40MP AI Pop-up Selfie Camera Phone.

It is a dual sim phone with a glass front and a plastic back, the S5 Pro is relatively lightweight. Screen size is 6.53 inches, which is impressive. This makes a huge difference. Our phones are our workspaces and mini cinema when we need them to be. Though, the thing that has really caught our eye is the cameras. The Infinix S5 pro packs high-end triple dimension 48 MP rear camera and 40MP pop-up AI selfie camera that will also be offering different capture features for better selfie experience. All such elements would not take a toll on the battery life, so the capacity is powered by a non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery, which should last for a couple of days. So, with the bigger screen, better camera, and overall better video experience, the Infinix S5 is perfect for anyone looking for an affordable phone with premium camera features.

Another pivotal consideration is memory size. There are two categories in terms of memory and RAM. You could opt for a 64 GB memory and 4 GB RAM option or 128 GB memory and 6 GB RAM. This is important because we need our galleries to be full of videos and pictures. Who likes deciding which video or app to delete so we can save some space? With massive memory of the Infinix S5 Pro, you will have any such worries. Plus, with these RAM, your phone’s operations will run smoothly.

Infinix S5 Pro is expected to be available in three colours; nebula black, quetzal cyan, and violet. So, you have plenty of choices as far as the aesthetics are concerned.

Whether you consider the machine specification or the look of the phone, Infinix S5 Pro looks like a winner. The phone has been launched in India for 10,000 Indian rupees, so the price range would probably fall into around 25000 PKR, which is an affordable buy. Infinix’s brand name is now associated with durability and quality. So far, it seems like this is another excellent addition to the Infinix family.