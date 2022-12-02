Infinix launches its latest Zero 5G 2023 smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080. The phone is quite affordable and has many amazing specs. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone first.

First of all, the phone comes with 256GB of storage along with 8GB of RAM or up to 13GB when you extend it. Additionally, the phone runs XOS12 based on Android 13.

Infinix Launches Affordable Zero 5G 2023 with Dimensity 1080

The Zero 5G 2023 has a large 6.78-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The user can switch between three modes: 60Hz, 120Hz, and Auto-Smart Switch Refresh Rate. This mode will switch between 60Hz and 120Hz between viewing and swiping on the screen. The phone also has a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Additionally, the phone has a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. If we talk about its cameras, the phone has a 50MP AI camera, and two secondary 2MP cameras for depth sensing and macro, respectively. There’s a Super Night Mode and a Night Filter feature for low-light images. The main camera supports 960fps slow motion, and there’s a Sky Remap editing feature for turning hazy skies to blue.

The phone is available in three colours – Pearly White, Coral Orange, and Submarine Black. Infinix mentions a retail price of about $239 but also notes that the price “will vary based on the region”.

