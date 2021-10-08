Infinix Launches Groundbreaking New ZERO X Series with Super Moon Mode Camera

Infinix announced the new ZERO X smartphone series featuring a remarkable camera and visual capabilities that allow users to create a masterpiece out of every moment captured. The ZERO X Series with the starting price of Rs. 32,999 includes two variants – the ZERO X Pro, and ZERO X NEO – which include breakthrough visual technologies such as a Dual-Chip flagship gaming processor, 60X periscope moonshot camera and Infinix’s Galileo Algorithm Engine, a top-notch software feature allowing a high resolution looking shot of the Moon.

“Infinix is not only a brand that combines quality performance, cutting-edge technology and innovative design at accessible prices in comparison to other smartphone devices in today’s market, but also known for creating devices to cater to the needs of consumers in the emerging markets.” shared Charles Ding, Deputy Product Director of ZERO X Series at Infinix Mobility. “The ZERO X Series will feature the latest camera technology and image optimization to inspire young adults and emerging professionals to explore their creativity and place the power of professional photography firmly in their hands.”

Shoot the Moon

The ZERO X Series offers users a high-performing full focal length camera technology through a complete end-to-end imaging system that enhances any visual content.

Infinix equipped the ZERO X Pro with the 108MP OIS ultra-night Venti camera comprising of an 8MP periscope moonshot lens with 5X optical zoom and 60X hybrid zoom and a 120° field of view (FOV) 8MP ultra-wide & macro lens. The cameras are enhanced with Quad-LED flash and Infinix’s innovative Hybrid Image Stabilization (including OIS+EIS) solution to capture every detail in a larger field of view smoothly while reducing blurred images.

The ZERO X features a 64MP super-night camera lens comprising of the same lenses as the Pro, while the ZERO X NEO is equipped with a 48MP super-night camera.

The ZERO X Series also comes equipped with the Super Moon Mode, which combines a 60X periscope moonshot camera and the Galileo Algorithm Engine developed by Infinix. The Galileo Algorithm Engine combines lunar exposure and focus locking systems to quickly adjust the focus motor to the clearest predicted position, while revolution elimination algorithms calculate and eliminate the influence of natural tidal forces enabling a clear shot of the Moon. Simultaneously, lunar detail protection algorithms retain detailed textures and artificial intelligence (AI) deep learning enhancement algorithms improve the details and effects of the image subject. When turned on, users can achieve one of the clearest and detailed smartphone images of the night sky.

For the selfie camera, the ZERO X Series offers a 16MP dual front flash and enhanced AI shooting technology to capture the perfect selfies. In addition, all ZERO X Series smartphones offer high-quality videos with 960 FPS super slow-motion and 4K time-lapse.

Much More Power with Dual-Chip Technology

To power the smartphones with efficient in-game accelerations and data processing, the ZERO X Series features a Dual-Chip flagship gaming processor, which combines the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset with the MediaTek Intelligent Display chipset.

The MediaTek Helio G95 processor is a 64-bit octa-core processor with two performance core ARM Cortex-A76, six power-efficient core Cortex-A55 CPUs clocked at 2.05GHz and 2GHz respectively and one of the fastest GPUs, the ARM Mali-G76 MP4(-900 MHz). The processor integrates MediaTek’s HyperEngine Technology to enable a faster response between smartphone and cell-tower, while also enabling connection to two Wi-Fi bands or routers simultaneously for lower game latency and reduced lag.the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset is paired with an individual Intelligent Display chipset to create the Dual-Chip flagship gaming processor that further boosts the smartphone’s visual capabilities.

Consumers can also enjoy a comfortable and immersive viewing experience day and night with the ZERO X Pro and ZERO X’s 6.67” active matrix organic light-emitting diodes (AMOLED) display with 240Hz touch sampling rate and 120Hz refresh rate and the ZERO X NEO’s 6.78” (FHD+) display with 180Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz refresh rate. With low blue light eye comfort certification, accredited by TÜV Rheinland, users can enjoy hours of use with less eye fatigue no matter the time of day.

Other key features of the Infinix ZERO X Series include:

4500mAh Battery with 45W Fast Charge Technology: The ZERO X Pro and ZERO X are equipped with a 4500mAh battery with 45W quick charge technology and TÜV Rheinland safe fast-charge technology, which charges the device to 40% in 15 minutes with added safety and assurance. The ZERO X NEO has a large 5000mAh battery with fully optimized TÜV Rheinland 18W Safe Fast-Charge Technology empowering today’s youth to do more on their smartphones.

The ZERO X Pro and ZERO X are equipped with a 4500mAh battery with 45W quick charge technology and TÜV Rheinland safe fast-charge technology, which charges the device to 40% in 15 minutes with added safety and assurance. The ZERO X NEO has a large 5000mAh battery with fully optimized TÜV Rheinland 18W Safe Fast-Charge Technology empowering today’s youth to do more on their smartphones. Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 2.2 with Write Booster: Infinix’s Write Booster feature improves the writing and reading speed to accelerate application and cache loading and reduce delay or lag when switching and opening different apps.

Infinix’s Write Booster feature improves the writing and reading speed to accelerate application and cache loading and reduce delay or lag when switching and opening different apps. Audio Technology: The powerful combination of Smart PA and DTS technology enhances the amplitude and loudness to create a surround sound experience.

The powerful combination of Smart PA and DTS technology enhances the amplitude and loudness to create a surround sound experience. Infinix’s Dar-Link 2.0: The software improves the image stability and the sensitivity of touch control that is based on an AI algorithm, while simultaneously bringing down the temperature of the device to provide a fully immersive gaming experience.

The software improves the image stability and the sensitivity of touch control that is based on an AI algorithm, while simultaneously bringing down the temperature of the device to provide a fully immersive gaming experience. XOS 7.6 Software: Infinix’s latest operating system integrates applications designed for a smarter life, such as the Phone Cloner to transfer all data to a new device with ease, Game Zone to intelligently manage games by blocking distractions like incoming messages and calls and Doc Correction to auto-correct documents and adjust as needed for easier viewing. Infinix keeps software regularly updated so stay tuned for future updates.

Availability

The ZERO X Series includes the ZERO X Pro, and ZERO X NEO that are tailored to specific market needs.

The ZERO X Pro will be available in three colors: Nebula Black, Starry Silver and Tuscany Brown; and the ZERO X NEO will be available in three colors: Nebula Black, Starry Silver and Bahamas Blue. Priced at Rs. 47,999 and Rs. 32,999 respectively stay tuned and follow Infinix Pakistan for pre-orders details.

Also Read: Get ready to “Be Light”, Infinix INBook X1 series announced in Pakistan