Infinix Launches HOT 60 Pro+, the World’s Slimmest Curved Screen Smartphone

Infinix, has once again set a global benchmark in mobile innovation with the launch of the HOT 60 Pro+, the world’s slimmest curved screen smartphone. Measuring an astonishing 5.95mm, this masterpiece not only breaks a Guinness World record for slimness but also redefines how sleek design and advanced technology can come together in a truly next-generation device. Priced at PKR 59,999/- only the HOT 60 Pro+ is now available online through Xpark and offline at all outlets.

From its 5.95mm curved AMOLED display to its seamless, sculpted silhouette, the HOT 60 Pro+ is engineered to deliver a premium experience in every interaction. Its immersive Super 1.5k AMOLED display produces vibrant colors and deep contrasts, bringing every detail to life. At the same time, the promise of 5 years of XOS updates guarantees that users not only enjoy the latest features and security enhancements but also feel confident that their device will remain relevant and reliable.

“A futuristic design has the power to make an impact, push boundaries, and represent a leap forward in technology. With HOT 60 Pro+, we set out to do exactly that: to challenge ourselves and set a new benchmark for the industry. This device reflects our testament to keep pushing the limits, not just for today, but for years to come,“ said Simon Feng, CEO of Infinix.

From early morning commutes to late-night hangouts, the HOT 60 Pro+ is built to keep up with every moment of your day. It slips effortlessly into your hand or pocket, feels almost weightless when you carry it, and turns everyday scrolling, streaming, and connecting into an experience that’s sharp, smooth, and endlessly reliable. No matter how fast life moves, it stays right there with you — sleek, powerful, and always ready.

Also Read: Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant Regret