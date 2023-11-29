Infinix Leads the Local Phone Market While Samsung Faces a Decline – Reasons?

Smartphone penetration in Pakistan has increased dramatically in the last few years. There are a number of smartphone companies operating in Pakistan’s lucrative market, which has made it competitive. These include Apple, Samsung, Tecno, Infinix, Xiaomi, Oppo, vivo, iTel, etc. So, you might be curious to know which smartphone brand is most loved by users. In this regard, we did some interesting market research and found out the best-performing smartphone brands in the country.

Here are some interesting graphical insights from the research.

Infinix:

Infinix has been the best-performing brand in Pakistan in the last four quarters. In the Q3 of 2023, the company managed to capture a staggering 32.4% market share. Similarly, in Q3 of 2023, the company had a market share of 24.1%. You can also see the results of other quarters in the aforementioned graph. Some of the impressive smartphones launched by the company in recent times include Infinix Hot 30, Note 30, and Note 30 VIP.

Reasons behind Success:

The reasons behind the success of Infinix are obvious. It meets the needs of consumers who prefer good specs (more memory and high-resolution cameras) at an affordable price tag. Certainly, Infinix positions itself as being the budget segment king and has done excessive marketing in this regard, which became the reason for its success.

Samsung:

Samsung has been facing a decline in the local smartphone market for some time now. The company secured a market share of 10.3% in Q3 of 2023. There was a time when Samsung was the leader of the market; however, those days are gone. Still, the company continues to launch smartphones in different segments. The A series and flagship S series of Samsung are being promoted in the country.

Reasons for Samsung’s decline:

The two major reasons behind Samsung’s decline in the local market are intense competition and comparatively higher prices. The company offers low-end features as compared to other smartphone manufacturers at a comparatively higher price. For example, the Galaxy A14 offers the same features and even an old chipset in comparison to its counterparts from Xiaomi, Infinix, etc., that too at a much higher price point. Therefore, it’s obvious that people will choose a brand that offers the same benefits at a lower price.

Xiaomi:

The tech giant Xiaomi regained a good market share in the last quarter after facing a decline in the preceding two quarters. The company targets all the smartphone segments but has a significant presence in the budget and midrange segments. One thing that sets it apart from other smartphone brands is that it has been able to successfully position itself as a brand of quality and reliability.

Reasons behind Success in the Previous Quarter:

The company launched some impressive smartphones, such as the Redmi Note 12, Poco F5, etc., which has helped it capture a good market share. Xiaomi successfully grasped a 17.7% market share in Q3 of 2023, after underperforming in Q2 of 2023.

Tecno:

Tecno has gained immense popularity in the local smartphone market in the last few years. The company primarily targets the budget segment, due to which it has been able to attract a large number of users in Pakistan. However, the company has seen a decline in the last quarter as its market share shrank from 22% in Q2 of 2023 to 13% in Q3 of 2023.

Reasons behind Tecno’s Decline:

One apparent reason behind Tecno’s decline in the last quarter is the increasing competition in the budget segment. There are a number of companies that are offering similar specifications in their budget devices at competitive prices, which has affected the sales of Tecno’s smartphones.

Other:

The Other category of smartphone brands includes Apple, vivo, OnePlus, Google Pixel, Oppo, iTel, and Realme. All these brands managed to capture a 26.6% market share in Q3 of 2023. The cumulative results of these brands are provided because neither of them managed to grasp a significant market share individually.

Reasons for the low market share:

Apple has a low market share in Pakistan because of the exorbitant prices and high PTA taxes. Simultaneously, OnePlus and Pixel also launch flagship phones that have a pretty high price point. Therefore, only a specific chunk of the population can afford smartphones from these brands, due to which they haven’t been able to secure a considerable market share. On the other hand, vivo and Oppo haven’t launched many smartphones in recent times, and in addition, they haven’t been able to beat their competition in their respective segments. iTel also launches phones in a competitive segment, due to which its market share fluctuates. Realme hasn’t been able to launch any impressive smartphones in the last few months, which has led to its decline.

Also read:

Top Budget Smartphones under PKR 40k (Updated Dec 2023)