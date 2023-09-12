An event “Story On” was hosted in Venice, Italy. Infinix proudly presented its ground-breaking achievement in the field of communication technology. Infinix displayed the ground-breaking Explorer Satellite Communication Technology through the most recently released ZERO 30 5G prototype. It serves as the primary focus of this announcement.

What is Explorer Satellite Communication Technology

Infinix used the foundations of the IoT satellite system to build this technology. It ushers in a new era of communication norms. The Explorer Satellite Communication technology enables speedy processing of messages and two-way text messaging. It embarks on an entirely novel form of communication. The technology exceeds the limitations typically linked with networks.

In terms of dependability, effectiveness, and capacity, the Explorer Satellite Communication Technology provides significant benefits to the users. It allows users to maintain continuous communication in places that may be difficult to access or problematic. This feature effectively bridges the gap between the air and the ground. Infinix’s comprehensive satellite communication solution has the potential to revolutionize communication and address diverse needs in emergency rescue operations.

Infinix has created an efficient messaging system architecture using the sophisticated IoT low-earth orbit satellite network, allowing for speedy message transmission at a typical rate of one message per second. The baseline transmission speed of this system exceeds 2.2kb/s, opening up possibilities for future image transfer capabilities. Furthermore, the amazing capacity of IoT satellite systems allows them to process up to 1.9 million messages per hour, with the potential to service even more users when new satellites are deployed.

Revolutionizing Connectivity: Infinix’s Explorer Satellite Communication Technology

Explorer Satellite Communication Technology from Infinix allows for bi-directional communication and the transmission of up to 84 bytes of data at once. This multifaceted and adaptable method improves connectivity, particularly in isolated regions and during times of emergency, ensuring that users are able to maintain constant communication with one another. As part of the strategic strategy, Infinix is planning the global distribution of this technology around the year 2024. This initiative’s goal is to meet the necessary security requirements of users when emergency scenarios arise.