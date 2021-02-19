Infinix Mobile is now getting ready to add a new member to its Note lineup. Recently, the Infinix Note 10 Pro was popped up on Geekbench. It revealed that phone will be coming with the MediaTek’s Helio G90T chipset and 8GB RAM.

The upcoming device scored 433 points in the single-core department and 1,125 points on the multi-core test. According to the listing, the phone will be running on Android 11 out of the box.

Infinix Note 10 Pro Appears on Geekbench

Other than that, the upcoming phone was also appeared on the FCC database with the model number X695. According to the listing, the phone will be packed with the dual-band Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity. The internal storage of the phone is 256GB storage and 33W charging.

The main camera of Infinix Note 10 Pro is Quad Camera: 64 MP, and front selfie camera is 5 MP. The screen size of the upcoming phone is 6.95 Inches and display resolution is 1080 x 2400 Pixels. The expected price of the upcoming phone in Pakistan is Rs. 38,999.

The exact launch date of the device is still not confirmed as the company didn’t share any detail officially. There is also no any information regarding the launch date on any social media platform of any listing.

Once we came to know about the launch date and some more details of the device, we will definitely share with our readers. So, keep visiting our website.

