Infinix NOTE 10 Pro is the Nation’s Most Preferred Smartphone

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro after receiving an overwhelming sales response has become the Pakistan’s No. 1 best-selling smartphone brand. This awe-inspiring response has made it the company’s best-selling premium smartphone in Pakistan. At just Rs. 30,999/-, consisting of a superfluid 90Hz display, flagship MediaTek Helio G95 processors, cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI)-powered camera and optimized 5000mAh battery with 33W fast-charge technology, the NOTE 10 Pro is crafted to enhance and optimize work and entertainment experiences for everyone.

In the first few weeks, the response that welcomed Infinix Note 10 Pro is a testimony of customers appreciating a 10 on 10 smartphone which combines with a class-leading performance through flagship MediaTek Helio G95 with 90Hz display.

The smartphones offers 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, only one memory variant. In the camera department the Infinix Note 10 Pro offer a 64-megapixel primary sensor with a 1/1.7” sensor, an 8-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. On the front side, there’s a 16-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

On the inside, the Infinix Note 10 Pro is equipped with a flagship MediaTek Helio G95 processor and UFS 2.2 storage to boot. With an option of 128GB and a corresponding 8GB respectively, the smartphone has a solid performance power. All of these come in handy for gaming especially with the 180Hz sampling rate that the Note 10 Pro boasts of.

The Infinix NOTE 10 Pro will be available in three attractive colors variant; 95° Black / 7° Purple / Nordic Secret with a price tag of Rs.30,999/-

Infinix Pakistan, CEO Mr. Joe Hu, said “With the launch of Infinix NOTE 10 Pro, our aim was to deliver future proof technology and a perfect flagship experience”.

