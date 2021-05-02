A few days earlier, a leaked render of the Infinix Note 10 Pro confirmed the smartphone will pack a punch-hole display. Now, Infinix Note 10 Pro has appeared in live images which reveal the smartphone will have a quad-camera setup on the rear. Moreover, it will come in at least two colours – one is purple, and the other has a reflective gradient design.

Infinix Note 10 Pro Appears in Live Images with Quad Camera

The pictures also confirm that Note 10 Pro will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Previously, the phone was also spotted on Google Play Console with 8GB RAM. Moreover, it will run Android 11 out of the box, and Helio G90 SoC.

The Play Console revealed that Note 10 Pro screen’s resolution will be 1080p. The FCC listing has also revealed that it will have 256GB storage onboard and support 33W charging.

The previous reports also claimed that it will come with a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack located at the bottom. Unfortunately, the company has not revealed any information about the phone yet. But we are hopeful that the company will unveil this phone by the end of next month.

