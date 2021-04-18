The Infinix Note 10 Pro was spotted on Geekbench in February. The Geekbench listing revealed that the phone will come with the Helio G90T SoC, 8GB RAM, and Android 11. However now, the phone has popped up on Google Play Console with the same Android version and RAM amount. But the latest listing reveals that the phone will come with a different chip – Helio G90. There are also rumours claiming that the phone will come with a G95 chipset. So, we are not sure what exactly will power the Infinix Note 10 Pro.

Infinix Note 10 Pro Appears in a Leaked Render with Punch Hole Screen

Furthermore, the Google Play Console tells us that the Note 10 Pro will come with a FullHD+ screen. On the other hand, the leaked render revealed that it will have a punch hole in the centre for the selfie camera.

The previous reports also claimed that the upcoming Note 10 Pro will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Also, it will come with a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack located at the bottom.

Additionally, the phone will come with a total of five cameras. The camera island on the phone’s rear panel includes five circles – one for the flash and the rest for the cameras. The Note 10 Pro was also certified by FCC, revealing 256GB storage and 33W charging in the process.

Unfortunately, the company has not revealed any information about the phone yet. But we are hopeful that the company will unveil this phone by the end of next month.

Check Also: Infinix won the iF DESIGN AWARD 2021